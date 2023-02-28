Consequences of enemy shelling of Kupiansk: houses, kindergarten, park were damaged. PHOTOS

The Russian army once again shelled Kupiansk, the investigation-prosecutor group recorded the consequences.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Under the procedural leadership of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

According to the investigation, on February 28, 2023, around 10:30 a.m., Russian servicemen shelled the city of Kupiansk. A 63-year-old man died. Residential buildings, a kindergarten and a local recreation park were damaged.

According to preliminary information, the occupiers opened fire with rocket launchers.

Prosecutors, together with police investigators, continue to take all possible measures to document war crimes committed by the Russian military.

