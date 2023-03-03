Russia must completely withdraw troops from Zaporizhzhia NPP - EU

The Russian Federation must withdraw its troops and equipment from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which belongs to Ukraine.

This was stated in the EU's statement during a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"We express our deep concern over the recent explosions near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and Russia's continued actions to illegally occupy and take control of the facility. The situation can only be resolved through the complete withdrawal of Russian troops and equipment from the plant," the statement said.

The EU also emphasized that "Russia's irresponsible nuclear rhetoric is completely unacceptable".

"We support the efforts of the International Atomic Energy Agency to strengthen nuclear safety in Ukraine, including through the permanent presence of IAEA experts and the cessation of all hostilities in and around the ZNPP and the adjacent infrastructure," the statement said.

Read more: Situation at Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP is getting worse, - Halushchenko

In addition, the European Union reiterated its demand that "Russia immediately, fully and unconditionally withdraw all its troops and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders."