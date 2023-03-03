Air alert throughout Ukraine
On the morning of March 3, an air alert was announced throughout Ukraine.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the online map of air alerts.
As of 9:10 a.m., the map of air alerts looks like this:
According to Telegram channels, the reason for the alert announcement is the activity of the MiG-31 on the territory of the Russian Federation.
