ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7907 visitors online
News
12 288 7

Air alert throughout Ukraine

On the morning of March 3, an air alert was announced throughout Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the online map of air alerts.

As of 9:10 a.m., the map of air alerts looks like this:

Air alert throughout Ukraine 01

According to Telegram channels, the reason for the alert announcement is the activity of the MiG-31 on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Author: 

air force (538) plane (919) air alert (340)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 