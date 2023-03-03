China will not supply weapons to Russian Federation, it does not need it - Danilov

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security Council, does not believe that China will supply Russia with weapons.

He stated this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Why will China side with Russia and supply it with weapons? To get into huge problems, to fall under one or another restrictions? Of course, China will not do this, it does not need it at all. It is Russia that has a great desire to involve China and other countries on which it is trying to spread its influence," he explained.

Danilov noted that the Russians have the CSTO, which will eventually "cover-up".

"And Russia turned out to be a weak and incompetent country, which more and more every day resembles some kind of fake entity. When Putin makes a statement that there are Uralians, Muscovites, and other nations there, it is already worth something. Thanks to our efforts, including.

Therefore, I do not see today that China has a great desire to provide Russia with weapons. The neutral position he takes, in this case, is absolutely correct and balanced. Of course, we would very much like help to be on our side, but we need to understand the complexity of historical processes," the NSDC secretary added.

