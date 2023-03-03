Overnight, Russians blew up bridge in Bakhmut, which is "vital artery", - CNN

At night, Russian troops blew up the bridge that connects Bakhmut with the neighboring village of Khromove. It was used by both civilians and Ukrainian defenders.

This is reported by CNN, Censor.NET informs.

Police in the city of Kostiantynivka hope to repair the bridge in the coming days, adding that the structure is important for the evacuation of civilians and the movement of cargo such as ammunition. The bridge is also the last major supply route from Bakhmut to Chasiv Yar.

The police added that the military still has access to the city through dirt roads and fields.

Information about the destroyed bridge was also confirmed by a special agent from Bakhmut. According to him, the enemy hit the building with a rocket, leaving a large crater.