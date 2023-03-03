About 20 attack aircraft were lost by occupiers when they tried to seize Ukrainian position near Bakhmut. VIDEO
The Russian occupiers lost about 20 attack aircraft killed and wounded when they tried to capture the position of the "Honor" and "Da Vinci Wolves" units near Bakhmut.
According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the enemy's offensive actions was recorded by a drone. The recording shows two waves of the offensive of the occupiers, which were successfully repelled by Ukrainian soldiers.
"Fighters of the "Honor" and "Da Vinci Wolves" units repulse the Russian assault on the outskirts of Bakhmut," the fighters write in the comments to the video.
