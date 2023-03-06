Battles for Bakhmut reached highest level of tension, - Syrsky

The commander of the Ground Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, stated that the Armed Forces in Bakhmut reduced the offensive potential of the enemy.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Military Media Center.

"The enemy threw Wagner's additional forces into battle. Our soldiers are courageously defending their positions in the north of Bakhmut, trying to prevent the encirclement of the city," he said.

According to Sirsky, the battles for Bakhmut reached the highest level of tension.

The commander emphasized that the Ukrainian resistance at this bridgehead has been going on for several months.

"All this time, the enemy's attempts to capture the city were defeated by the resilience of our soldiers. Our defenders inflicted significant losses on the enemy, destroyed a large amount of equipment, forced Wagner's best assault units into battle, and reduced the enemy's offensive potential," Sirsky added.

