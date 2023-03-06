Reason for war in Ukraine was "failure of diplomacy", - Szijjarto

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, said that the failure of diplomacy was the cause of the war in Ukraine. Therefore, Ukraine and Russia should sit down at the negotiating table to stop the war.

He stated this in an interview with the Croatian channel N1, Censor.NET informs with reference to zn.ua.

"There is a saying that war is always the defeat of diplomacy, and peace is always the success of diplomacy. We have witnessed the failure of diplomacy, I hope we will witness its success. We condemn war, you can see who attacked whom," he said.

Szijjarto added that Budapest insists on a "ceasefire" and peace talks. At the same time, he noted that Hungary is not a party to the conflict, so it cannot assert, but "territorial integrity and sovereignty must be respected."

"There are definitely two sides to a war, and we hope that both sides will come to the negotiating table and reach a lasting peace. I can tell you that much. Unlike Croatia, Hungary is a neighboring country for Ukraine, and when you are a neighboring country, the consequences of war are serious and immediate," he said.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary complained that such a position is "not respected" in Europe.

Read more: Budapest will unblock meetings of Ukraine-NATO Committee if Ukrainians restore "primitive rights of Hungarian minorities", - Szijjarto

"It is clear who attacked whom in this war, we deeply regret it and condemn Russia for this war, we hoped it would never come to this. Other diplomatic reasons that led to this war... Let's leave it to historians. For me, as a politician, the most important thing is to achieve peace, and not to argue about some other issues," he said to a clarifying question about who was responsible for the failure of diplomacy on the eve of the war.