EPP leader Weber: "I cannot imagine long-term security architecture in Europe in which Ukraine would not be member of NATO"

The president of the European People’s Party, the main inter-party union in the European Union, Manfred Weber considers Ukraine’s accession to NATO one of the conditions of the security architecture in Europe, but allows membership only after the end of the war.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

Weber said that the decision of the NATO summit in Bucharest in 2008, at which Ukraine was denied the MAP, was a mistake, and eventually this mistake will have to be corrected.

"If we have now invited Finland and Sweden to NATO, it is fundamentally clear to me that Ukraine has exactly the same right!

Finland has about 1,400 kilometers of border with Russia, so excuse me, but now no one can say that Ukraine's accession will "bring NATO closer to Russia." But it is obvious that Ukraine must survive the war to join NATO," Weber noted.

He emphasized once again that it is absolutely clear "and our Ukrainian friends know it, that we need peace to expand NATO."

"States at war cannot join NATO. However, I cannot imagine a long-term security architecture in Europe in which Ukraine would not be a member of NATO," the politician said.

Weber emphasized that one of the criteria for joining NATO is the strengthening of the Alliance's security by the state, and Ukraine is already doing this today.

"Ukraine demonstrates this literally every day, restraining the terrible Russian war machine. You have proven your security capability," he said.

In addition, Weber added, Ukraine's compliance with the Alliance's values is more than obvious.

