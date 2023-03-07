ENG
Peskov on war against Ukraine: There are no prerequisites for situation to turn into "peaceful channel".

The spokesman of the Russian dictator Dmytro Peskov believes that there are no preconditions for peace in Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to RIA Novosti.

"There are no prerequisites for the transition of the situation in Ukraine to a peaceful course," he said.

According to Peskov, Russia achieves "goals with the help of a special operation" (war against Ukraine. - Ed.).

