After incident in Bryansk region, there is no question of introducing martial law, - Peskov

Russia is not yet planning to introduce martial law due to the incident in the Bryansk region.

This was stated by Putin's spokesman Dmytro Peskov, Censor.NET reports with reference to TASS.

"Any decisions on the introduction of martial law in a number of regions due to the attack on the Bryansk region were not adopted," he said.

Earlier, Russian mass media claimed that about 50 "saboteurs" took hostages of villagers in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, and a battle is underway.

The FSS of Russia announced about "Ukrainian nationalists" who "violated the state border" in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

The General Staff announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine conduct combat operations exclusively on the territory of Ukraine.

The State Border Service reported that information about a "Ukrainian SRG" on the territory of the Russian Federation is an informational provocation by the aggressor.

Russian dictator Putin called the incident in the Bryansk region a "terrorist attack".

