Peskov on situation in Bryansk region: Putin receives constant reports

Putin’s spokesman Dmytro Peskov called the situation in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation a "terrorist attack".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to RIA Novosti.

"Putin receives constant reports from the law enforcement agencies and from the governor about the attack of Ukrainian militants in the Bryansk region," he noted.

According to Peskov, it is about an attack by "terrorists, measures are being taken to destroy them".

Earlier, Russian mass media claimed that about 50 "saboteurs" took hostages of villagers in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, and a battle is underway.

The FSS of Russia announced about "Ukrainian nationalists" who "violated the state border" in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

Also remind, earlier in the OC "North" stated that the Russians are preparing a provocation.

"This is evidenced by intelligence data, where the movement of columns of military equipment was recorded in the area of the border with the Chernihiv region without identification marks and manpower dressed in a pixel, similar to the uniform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the command informed.

