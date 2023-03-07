Exports from European Union to Russia fell to 11-year low

In 2022, the European Union reduced its exports of goods to Russia by more than a third due to its invasion of Ukraine - to a minimum since 2012.

This follows from Eurostat data, Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

The export of goods from the EU to Russia amounted to 55.2 billion euros (in 2012, its value was twice as high), having decreased by 38% over the year.

Exports of equipment and vehicles fell the most - by 59%, and other industrial goods - by 39%. This became a serious problem for Russian business, and the Central Bank of Russia found out. At the same time, the export of food and beverages remained unchanged.

At the same time, imports from Russia to the EU amounted to 203.4 billion euros, having increased by 24% over the year and almost reaching their maximum value (2012 - 203.6 billion euros). Import of energy carriers increased the most - by 42%. It was reported that on the eve of the oil sanctions, the EU countries sharply increased the supply of oil, and the import of Russian liquefied gas increased significantly.

At the same time, Eurostat notes that, compared to March 2022, in December, when the oil sanctions came into effect, total imports from Russia decreased by 53%.

Read more: China’s Foreign Ministry on war in Ukraine: Critical moment is coming. Either political settlement begins, or there will be more fuel to fire

During the year, 2.9 thousand Russian organizations were sanctioned, writes the Russian publication Kommersant. Import restrictions have become a key problem for Russian business: foreign companies refuse to supply raw materials, components, spare parts and equipment.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, more than 1,200 organizations closed down their activities in Russia, of which 519 left the country completely.

In 2022, the trade turnover of Russia and its main trading partner - China - reached a record level. Exports from China to Russia increased by 12.8%, reaching 76.1 billion dollars. Imports from Russia to China grew by 43.4%, amounting to 114.2 billion dollars. A significant part of it was energy carriers, which, as traders reported, Russia sold at a discount of up to 30%.