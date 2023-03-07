There will be no repeat of "Minsk treason", - Danilov
The Russian authorities plan to persuade the Ukrainian authorities to a truce and the signing of the so-called "Minsk-3" agreement.
Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, stated this, Censor.NET informs.
"Kremlin's plan: "Minsk-3". To incline to a truce, to stop aid, to cause a crisis, political turbulence, to achieve a split. From the supporters of the compromise, to form a "second Ukraine", behind which Medvedchuk, the FSB, the SVR, the GRU stand. We understand, we are analyzing, there will be no repeat "Minsk treason," Danilov wrote on Twitter.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password