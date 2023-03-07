There will be no repeat of "Minsk treason", - Danilov

The Russian authorities plan to persuade the Ukrainian authorities to a truce and the signing of the so-called "Minsk-3" agreement.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, stated this, Censor.NET informs.

"Kremlin's plan: "Minsk-3". To incline to a truce, to stop aid, to cause a crisis, political turbulence, to achieve a split. From the supporters of the compromise, to form a "second Ukraine", behind which Medvedchuk, the FSB, the SVR, the GRU stand. We understand, we are analyzing, there will be no repeat "Minsk treason," Danilov wrote on Twitter.

