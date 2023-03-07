Ukraine returned 130 defenders from Russian captivity, including 87 defenders of Mariupol. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Another exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia took place today.

This was announced in Telegram by the head of PO Andriy Yermak, Censor.NET reports.

"Another exchange of prisoners - we managed to return home 130 of our people - 126 defenders and 4 defenders. These are soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, National Guardsmen, border guards, SSTS. Among them - 87 defenders of Mariupol, 71 of them from "Azovstal".

We are also returning those captured in the Bakhmut and Soledar region - a total of 35 people from the Donetsk direction," the message reads.

According to Yermak, most of the people being returned today have serious injuries.

See more: Shooting for phrase "Glory to Ukraine": previously, killed soldier of 30th SMB Timofii Shadura. PHOTO

At the same time, the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reports that all those rescued from Russian captivity are members of the rank and file: 126 men and four women.

"The majority of those released - 87 people - were captured in Mariupol, in particular, they were evacuated from "Azovstal". The rest of the rescued Ukrainians fought in the Donetsk (in the area of Bakhmut and Soledar) and Luhansk directions. Among the released - 45 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 25 national guardsmen, 23 border guards, 21 soldiers of the Naval Forces of Ukraine, eight "territorial defenders" and eight representatives of the State Special Transport Service.

Most Defenders return home with injuries and illnesses acquired in combat and during captivity. The youngest released is not yet 21 years old, the oldest will soon turn 64," the Headquarters said.















