Shooting for phrase "Glory to Ukraine": previously, killed soldier of 30th SMB Timofii Shadura. PHOTO

According to preliminary data, the deceased, who was shot by the occupiers for the phrase "Glory to Ukraine" is a serviceman of the 30th separate mechanized brigade Tymofii Mykolayovych Shadura.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the brigade.

"Yesterday, social networks and mass media published a video recording of the shooting of a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who was killed by the Russian invaders after he said "Glory to Ukraine!" According to preliminary data, the deceased is a serviceman of the 30th separate mechanized brigade, Tymofii Mykolayovych Shadura," the message reads.

It is also reported that Timofii Shadura is considered missing since February 3, 2023, after hostilities in the area of the city of Bakhmut.

"Currently, the body of our serviceman is in the temporarily occupied territory. The final confirmation of the identity will be established after the return of the body and the relevant examinations.

The command of the 30th separate mechanized brigade and the brothers of the Hero express their sincere condolences to his relatives and friends. Revenge will be inevitable," the message reads.

The press center of the General Staff also confirms the previous information about the person killed.

"According to preliminary data, the deceased is a serviceman of the 30th separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Kostiantyn Ostrozky (Operational Command "North" Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine) Tymofii Mykolaiovych Shadura," the message says.

"The shooting of an unarmed prisoner is a cynical and brazen disregard for the norms of international humanitarian law and the customs of war. This is what worthless murderers do, but not soldiers. The Russian occupiers have once again testified that their main goal in Ukraine is only the brutal extermination of Ukrainians. The identity of a courageous Ukrainian soldier has already been established. The final answer will be given by appropriate examinations. Not a single death of our warrior will go unpunished.

But we will do it in a legal and fair way - on the battlefield, in court, or in an international tribunal. With a cool head, with observance of the rules of war, and with honor, we will definitely take revenge for everyone!" added the General Staff.

As reported, footage of Russian invaders shooting a Ukrainian soldier after his phrase "Glory to Ukraine" appeared on the network. Where and when the video was shot is still unknown.

On March 6, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, sent a video of the shooting of a captured Ukrainian serviceman by Russian invaders to Ukraine's international partners and fellow ombudsmen as an example of yet another Russian war crime.

