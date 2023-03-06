ENG
SSU opens case over video of Ukrainian soldier’s execution

SSU’s Main Investigation Department has registered criminal proceedings over a video showing an execution of a Ukrainian serviceman by Russians.

It was reported on Facebook by Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The video of the brutal and blatant execution of an unarmed man has shocked society today. The SSU Main Investigation Department has registered a criminal proceeding under Article 438, Part 2 of the Criminal Code - violation of the laws and customs of war," the Prosecutor General said.

According to him, prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office will provide procedural guidance.

"Even war has laws. There are norms of international law that the criminal Russian regime systematically disregards. But sooner or later the crime will be punished. All those involved will be brought to justice," Kostin said.

As reported, footage of Russian invaders shooting a Ukrainian soldier for saying "Glory to Ukraine" was posted online. It is not yet known where and when the video was filmed.

On March 6, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets sent a video of the execution of a captive Ukrainian soldier by Russian invaders to Ukraine's international partners and fellow ombudsmen as an example of another war crime committed by Russia.

