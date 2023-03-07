An explosion occurred in occupied Berdiansk, - Fedorov

An explosion occurred in temporarily occupied Berdiansk.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Telegram by Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov.

"The occupiers of Berdiansk have something on fire. Locals report that it is allegedly the consequences of an "arrival," the post reads.

Fedorov added that he is currently waiting for confirmation from official sources.

