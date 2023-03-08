Ukraine is building up forces for offensive, - Economist

Almost a third of the Ukrainian army will soon have weapons according to NATO standards.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated in The Economist's article "Ukraine Builds Up Forces for Offensive".

"In December, America and Great Britain realized that a protracted war was not in the interests of the West. In addition, Russia turned out to be even weaker than previously thought," the authors noted.

The turning point occurred on January 20 at the eighth meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine, the publication writes. There, the allies agreed to arm Ukraine.

Journalists note that the pace of arms arrival to Ukraine has turned "from a trickle into a stream."

"Of all the military aid promised by the Pentagon since the beginning of the war, 40% - more than 8 billion dollars - arrived in the three months after December 9. A European defense official says the arms shipments agreed to in Germany in January alone account for two-thirds of the total sent to Ukraine in all of 2022. ... The American package includes, for example, armored bridge-laying equipment, which will be vital for any offensive in the south or east," the article says.

As a result, the publication notes, "the Ukrainian army is being transformed" and almost a third of the Ukrainian army will soon have weapons according to NATO standards.

If at the end of last year, the ratio of Ukrainian and Western weapons was five to one, then as aid arrives, it is expected to drop to five to two, the authors say.

