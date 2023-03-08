National Guardsmen of "Spartan" brigade shot down Russian SU-25 attack aircraft

On the night of March 6, in the region of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft with a MANPADS "Perun".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the information and communication department of the Eastern Technical University of NGU.

"The enemy attack aircraft covered from the air the infantry advancing on the defense line of the defenders. The MANPADS calculation opened fire and shot down the Russian armored attack aircraft. Through the thermal imager, they saw that the plane was hit and went down, the fate of the pilot is currently unknown," said the commander of the "Partizan" division.

"We worked out the target from "Perun", hit the plane and it started to change its direction of flight. It made a maneuver from the southeast to strike our positions, and after hitting it, it changed its trajectory and began to make a sharp turn to the east, after which it fell behind the crossing line," noted the MANPADS operator, National Guardsman Roman.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to March 8, 2023, the Russian occupying forces lost 303 aircraft in the war against Ukraine.