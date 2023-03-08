Zaluzhny - to Ukrainian women: "Grateful for self-sacrifice on front line and reliable rear"

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny thanked Ukrainian women for their dedication on the front line and reliable rear. He emphasized that the Ukrainian woman is making her contribution to victory over the enemy.

He wrote about this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukrainian woman today - who is she? A defender who risks her life for the Motherland. A volunteer who provides invaluable assistance around the clock. A doctor who heroically saves lives.

A teacher, thanks to whom young Ukrainians will remember the DNA of our nation. And also - a company manager, an athlete, a lawyer, a designer, a journalist or a successful representative of any other profession," wrote the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

He emphasized that Ukrainian women make an invaluable contribution to victory every day - each on their own front.

"Grateful for the self-sacrifice on the front line and the reliable rear," Zaluzhny concluded.