New Russian echelons with equipment and contingents are arriving in Belarus

New echelons with Russian military equipment and the continent are arriving in Belarus.

This was reported by the Belarusian service of Radio Liberty with reference to the "Union of Railwaymen of Belarus", Censor.NET reports.

So, on March 6, 2023, 2 military echelons arrived in Belarus from Moscow railway stations. One of them is from Bekasovo-Sortuvalne station to Osypovichi-I station. He crossed the border at 1:45 p.m. the same day through the Osynivka - Krasne junction and arrived at the destination station on March 7. The second military echelon consisting of 49 wagons was sent from the Vyazma station (Moscow region) to the Polonka station (Baranivetsk branch of the Belarusian Railway). He crossed the state border on March 6 through the Osynivka - Krasne junction.

The latter includes 4 passenger cars (with a capacity of approximately 200 people), 5 covered cars (with equipment), 40 platform cars (with underwater wheels and tracked military equipment).

The main destinations of Russian military echelons arriving in Belarus (as of March 8, 2023) are the Osipovichi-I station (Mohyliv branch of the Belarusian Railway), Polonka station (Baranivetsk branch of BZ), Vitebsk station (Vitebsk branch of BZ) - current location being clarified

It will be recalled that Russian military personnel undergo training at Belarusian training grounds before being sent to war with Ukraine. From February 25, five echelons with Russian military personnel and equipment were sent from Belarus to the Russian-occupied part of the Ukrainian Donbas.