Defense of Bakhmut may fall in coming days, - Stoltenberg

NATO does not rule out the possible fall of Bakhmut’s defenses. And it may happen in the coming days.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Given the continuation of hostilities in Bakhmut, there is a possibility that it will fall in the coming days," Stoltenberg said before the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the EU with defense ministers.

NATO Secretary General emphasized that this will not be a "turning point" in the Russian war of aggression. However, this shows that Russia "cannot be underestimated" and Ukraine must continue to be supported.

"This only emphasizes that we should not underestimate Russia, we should continue to provide support to Ukraine, and NATO allies have supported Ukraine with military, financial and economic support in the amount of about 150 billion euros over the last year," Stoltenberg added.