UN and Russia to discuss extension of grain deal next week

UN Chief Trade Representative Rebecca Greenspan will meet with senior Russian officials in Geneva next week to discuss extending an agreement that allows Ukrainian grain exports amid Russia’s war in Ukraine.

"This is the next step, and we will see if something more than that is needed," UN Deputy Spokesperson Fahan Haq told reporters, as quoted by Reuters.

According to him, the Secretary-General will continue to "do everything possible to remove obstacles to the export of Russian fertilizers."

It should be reminded that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in the capital of Ukraine on an official visit on March 8. This is his third visit since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

The main topic of the talks between the UN Secretary-General and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was to be the continuation of the grain deal.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, launched by the UN and Turkey in July 2022, allowed grain exports from three Ukrainian ports. The agreement will be automatically renewed on March 18, unless Moscow or Kyiv objects. The documents were signed by Russia, Turkey and the UN on the one hand, and Ukraine, Turkey and the UN on the other.