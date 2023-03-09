Relevance of keeping Bakhmut is constantly growing, - Syrsky

In the battles for Bakhmut, the Russian invaders lose the most prepared and combat-capable part of their army - the assault units of the "Wagner" PMC.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Military Media Center, this was stated by the Commander of the Ground Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky.

"The relevance of holding Bakhmut is constantly growing. Each day of the city's defense allows us to gain time for the preparation of reserves and to prepare for future offensive operations. At the same time, in the battles for this fortress, the enemy loses the most prepared and combat-capable part of his army - Wagner's assault troops.

"Prygozhin's statements once again confirm that after the capture of Bakhmut by the Wagnerites, the enemy's hands will be freed and he will be able to launch a large-scale offensive using army and airborne units on combat equipment," he said.

According to Sirsky, this once again proves the very important role of Bakhmut in the overall defense system of our group.

"Thousands of enemies who died during the storming of the city are a clear confirmation of that. I am proud of the courage and heroism of our soldiers, who thwarted the aggressor's plans with their resilience. The battles in the Bakhmut direction continue. The enemy threw his most prepared units of Wagner into battle.

At the same time, our defenders manage to inflict significant losses on the enemy - both personnel and military equipment. Every day of sustained resistance gives us precious time to reduce the enemy's offensive capabilities," he added.

