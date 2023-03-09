Consequences of shelling of Kyiv by Russian invaders. PHOTOS

As a result of shelling of Kyiv, 3 people were injured, 5 were destroyed and 15 cars were damaged.

Kyiv police reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of the missile attack, three people were injured, cars and buildings were damaged. All specialist services are working on the spot. The Russian Federation has once again launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. As a result, it was hit in the Holosiivsky district and the Sviatoshynsky district of Kyiv," the message says.

Rescuers, police, and medics are currently working. Investigators and criminologists are collecting evidence of a war crime.

"As of 08:40 a.m. , three victims are known in the Sviatoshyn district, who are receiving the necessary medical assistance. Also, as a result of the explosion, five cars were completely destroyed and another 15 were damaged. At the same time, the facades of the houses nearby were damaged," law enforcement officers added.

Read more: Russians struck for first time with missiles of various types, this time they released 6 "Kinzhal", - Ihnat







