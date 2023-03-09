ENG
Yesterday, marines destroyed 16 invaders, - Navy

The military units and units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of the groups continue to perform the tasks of repelling the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

"Last day, units of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 16 invaders.

The final losses of the enemy are being specified," the message reads.

