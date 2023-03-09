Yesterday, marines destroyed 16 invaders, - Navy

The military units and units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of the groups continue to perform the tasks of repelling the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.=

"Last day, units of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 16 invaders.

The final losses of the enemy are being specified," the message reads.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 156,120 people (+590 per day), 303 planes, 3,441 tanks, 2,465 artillery systems, 6,736 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS