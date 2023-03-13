China has de facto chosen side regarding war in Ukraine, EU spokesman Stano said

The European Union supports the efforts of any country to end the aggressive war waged by Russia against Ukraine as soon as possible. But China’s peace proposals in this sense are weakened by the fact that China has chosen one of the sides in this conflict.

"You can be an honest mediator of peace when you do not choose a side. When it comes to the situation in Ukraine, China has de facto chosen a side. China has refused to recognize who is the aggressor and who is the victim. China puts Ukraine on the same level (with the aggressor - ed. .), although Ukraine is subjected to a brutal and criminal attack in violation of the UN Charter. The Charter that China has volunteered to defend as a permanent member of the UN Security Council. This is one of the things that can be seen as controversial in the Chinese approach and in the Chinese proposals," said It happened

He reminded that China often simply rebroadcasts Russian narratives about the causes and origins of the war against Ukraine, including theses about NATO "creeping" and other such nonsense.

"If you want to achieve peace, anyone would welcome such an effort, which should be accepted by both parties involved. Currently, Russia is very cool and ignores any meaningful peace proposals. Instead, Russia is carrying out escalation after escalation, committing atrocities against the civilian population of Ukraine , destroys its civil infrastructure," the EU spokesman emphasized.

He emphasized that any country that has influence on Russia should use it so that the Russian Federation stops the inhuman aggression as soon as possible. And China has all the leverage for this as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Stano also reminded that during the recent vote in the UN General Assembly, 141 countries of the world condemned Russia's criminal war against Ukraine. A few dozen countries that refrained were in an absolute minority, while only 5-7 countries of the world support the aggressor country. These numbers should be clearly understood, Stano emphasized.

"Of course, we support any peace efforts by any country. We are not part of this conflict, despite the fact that Russia is trying very hard to involve us. But peace talks are something that primarily concerns Ukrainians and Russians," - Stano noted.

"Despite a number of peace initiatives, including those from China, Russia responds destructively to any efforts by the international community to bring peace or bring the two sides to the negotiating table. Russia only escalates the escalation. You need two for peace, one is not enough. Right now Russia is not ready to stop the killings and illegal actions in Ukraine. So when the time comes and Russia is able to do that, we will see what kind of peace efforts are possible. At this point, it is very important to consider that Ukraine is thinking about possible mediation or negotiations. Regards on the other hand, Russia must also be ready," the EU spokesman added.