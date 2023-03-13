Russian aggressor is conducting offensive operations in Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk directions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on March 13, 2023.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The evening summary states: "The Russian aggressor continues to focus his main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk directions and does not stop trying to reach the administrative border of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

During the day, the enemy launched 29 air strikes and 6 missile strikes. In particular, at the vocational-agrarian lyceum of Znob-Novhorodskoe settlement, Sumy region. 1 civilian was killed, 5 more civilians were injured. Russian occupiers also hit a school in Avdiivka in Donetsk region with two rockets, killing a local resident. In addition, the enemy launched more than 10 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The level of missile threat remains high throughout the territory of Ukraine.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. The enemy maintains a military presence near the state border of Ukraine, but the formation of offensive groups has not been detected. At the same time, the enemy continues to engineer terrain in the border areas of Bryansk and Kursk regions. During the day, the occupiers shelled the areas of Myhalchyna Sloboda, Chernihiv Region, Znob-Novhorodsk, Bachivsk, Starykove, and Shalyhine, Sumy Region, and Strylecha, Hlyboke, Lukyantsi, Hatyshche, and Vovchansk in the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy is making attempts to break through the defense of our troops. He led unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of Hrianikyvka, Masiutivka, Nevsky, Serebriansk Forestry, Bilohorivka, and Verkhniokamianka. He carried out artillery shelling of the areas of Hrianikyvka, Kupiansk and Krokhmalne settlements in the Kharkiv region and Makiivka, Dibrova and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy does not stop trying to capture the city of Bakhmut. Enemy attacks were repulsed in the areas of Orihovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanovske settlements, battles continue in Bakhmut. In particular, Bondarne, Vasiukivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Bila Hora, Kostiantynivka, and Zalizne of the Donetsk region came under enemy fire.

In the Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of Kamianka, Avdiivka, Severn, Pervomayske, and Mariinka. Areas of more than 10 settlements near the contact line were hit by enemy shelling. Among them are Kamianka, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Heorhiivka and Vuhledar of the Donetsk region.

The enemy is conducting defensive operations in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. In particular, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Kamianske, Novosilka of the Zaporizhzhia region were shelled; Tamarine and Ochakiv of the Mykolaiv region, as well as more than 30 settlements in the Kherson region. Among them are Holden Balka, Havrylivka, Beryslav, Zelenivka, Blahovishchenske, Kherson and Dniprovske.

The enemy continues to suffer losses. Thus, 150 mercenaries of the so-called "Wagner" PMC were brought to the territory of the Bilovodsk District Hospital in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk Region for treatment.

In the city of Enerhodar, temporarily captured by Russia, at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the shortage of skilled workers who can ensure the vital activity of the nuclear power plant is growing catastrophically. After the Russian occupiers employed people without appropriate education and experience at the NPP.

the Russian representatives of "Rosatom" have expired the contract. At the same time, they were refused to sign a new or extend an existing contract. They also refused to return to Russia, since there is no one in particular to work at the NPP. All this can lead to unpredictable consequences.

During the day, the Aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out 10 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers."