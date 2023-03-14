In Belgorod region, they report on work of air defense: drone was shot down, there is destruction
The Governor of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported on the work of the Air Defense Forces over the territory of the region.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Gladkov's Telegram channel.
"An unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down by an air defense system over the Belgorod district. The consequences on the ground are being clarified. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties. There is destruction - the wreckage of the UAV fell on the roof of the garage of a private residential building. All operational services have left for the scene," said a Russian official.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password