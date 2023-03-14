Russian military again stormed positions of Armed Forces of Ukraine in Hrianikyvka in Kharkiv region, - Synehubov

In the Kupiansk direction, the occupying forces again stormed the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv region Oleh Synehubov on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"The enemy attacked our positions in the village of Hryanivikka today, and the fighting is still going on. The enemy is suffering losses and is not succeeding at the moment. It is retreating to the previously occupied positions. Unfortunately, such waves of attacks are coming to us all the time," Synehubov said.

The head of the RMA noted that the invaders are advancing in small assault groups. There are almost no civilians left in Hryanikyvka itself, because the village is constantly under fire.