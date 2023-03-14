Shoigu instructed Tactical Missile Weapons Corporation to double production of high-precision weapons

The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Sergey Shoigu, has instructed Russia’s largest holding for the production of various types of missiles to double production volumes.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Pravda, this was announced by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

Shoigu held a working meeting with the management of the "Tactical Missile Armaments" Corporation, where he noted that the state defense order "is being executed with dignity."

"However, even taking into account the increase in output in the current year, he instructed (Shoigu. - Ed.) to double the volume of production of high-precision weapons," the message reads.

The minister also added that the company has the necessary reserves, and its task is "tough, but doable."

Tactical Missile Weapons Corporation is Russia's largest developer and supplier of various types of missiles, including anti-radar and multi-purpose missiles. In total, the corporation includes 39 enterprises.