In morning, Russians launched missile attack on Odesa region using tactical aircraft, - OC "South". PHOTOS
On the morning of March 14, Russian Su-24 aircraft fired 4 anti-radar missiles, presumably Kh-31P, towards the coast of the Odesa region.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the OC "South".
"Thanks to effective countermeasures, the rockets were destroyed over the sea, but the debris and blast wave damaged a kindergarten on the coast and several private houses around. There were no casualties," the report said.
