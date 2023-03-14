On March 20, decision on new plan for supplying ammunition to Ukraine will be approved, - Borrell

The decision on a new plan for the supply of additional artillery ammunition, in particular 155-mm shells from the existing stockpiles of the EU countries, will be approved on March 20 at the meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs and defense of the EU.

This was announced by EU High Representative Josep Borrell, Censor.NET informs with reference to the BBC.

"During our discussion with the defense ministers in Stockholm, everyone agreed on the need for urgent progress. I intend to reach an agreement at the next meeting of the foreign and defense ministers on March 20, ahead of the European Council meeting on March 23-24," the statement said.

