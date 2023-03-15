Russians hit civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv. Previously, without casualties - RMA (updated)

Russian invaders are shelling Kharkiv and the region, citizens are urged to stay in shelters.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Oleh Synehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"Attention! Residents of Kharkiv and the region, the occupiers are striking again! Do not ignore the alarm signals. Stay in shelters!" - noted the head of the region.

Later, Synehubov reported that the enemy hit the city's civilian infrastructure again.

"Preliminarily, there are no casualties. Emergency services are working on the spot. The scale of the destruction is being clarified," added the head of the RMA.

At the same time, the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, said that there is no military or infrastructure facility in the vicinity of the place of arrival.

"Only residential buildings and city infrastructure. Windows were broken in the houses around. There was no information about victims and victims," the mayor said.

