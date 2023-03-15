Ukraine’s struggle for freedom has reached decisive moment, - Austin

The USA and the coalition of countries that support Ukraine in confronting the large-scale aggression of the Russian Federation are at a crucial moment in the struggle of Ukrainians for freedom and are demonstrating unity and determination.

This was stated by US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin at the beginning of an online meeting in the Rammstein format, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We are now at a decisive moment in Ukraine's struggle for freedom. All this demonstrates our unwavering determination and unity," Austin said.

The head of the Pentagon said that this also means "fulfilling our obligations in full and quickly."

Read more: 199 bodies of those killed in Kyiv region have not yet been identified, - Nebytov