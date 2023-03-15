Russian army used white phosphorus ammunition near Chasiv Yar, - AFP

Journalists from the French news agency AFP said they saw the Russians use white phosphorus munitions on a deserted area near Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region.

According to the media, the phosphorus projectiles set the vegetation on fire, Censor.NET reports with reference to DW.

Journalists could not say exactly what the target was, but they reported that a green truck with a white cross, the symbol of the Ukrainian army, was standing nearby.

Civilian houses were located a couple of hundred meters away.

The publication reminds that the use of phosphorous weapons against civilians is prohibited, but they can be used against military targets in accordance with the 1980 convention signed in Geneva.

Ukraine has repeatedly accused Russia of using these weapons. However, the Russian army categorically denies this.