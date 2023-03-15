Ukraine can get more air defense systems, - Austin

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced an increase in the number of countries that have committed to strengthening the Ukrainian air defense system.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to UNIAN.

"In connection with the brutal Russian bombings, the number of countries providing air defense equipment also continues to increase," the head of the Pentagon said.

According to him, in February, at a preliminary meeting in the "Ramstein" format, Italy and France announced that they would transfer the SAMP/T-Mamba anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine.

"The United States, Germany and the Netherlands have committed to providing Patriot systems and many other countries have provided short-range air defense systems. Canada and Germany have provided medium-range air defense systems such as NASAMS and IRIS-T," Austin added.

