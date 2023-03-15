Fighters of 92nd SMB seize position of "Wagners" near Bakhmut. VIDEO

Fighters of the 3rd battalion of the 92nd SMB named after the kosh ataman Ivan Sirko captured an enemy position near Bakhmut and repelled the attempts of the occupiers to return what they had lost.

As Censor.NET reports, the fighters published a video of the fight, made by a drone camera, on social networks.

"We knocked the Wagnerians out of their positions. They tried to take them back, but we didn't give up. The footage shows how the occupiers are literally being pushed forward with their hands. They ran away. We are holding the position until now. We pushed them off the track," he says in the comments. a participant in this battle.

