Sweden will hand over 10 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine - Austin

The Swedish government has decided to transfer ten Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine to prepare for a future counteroffensive.

This was announced by Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin following a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense on Wednesday, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to "European truth".

"Today we have heard an update on our progress and some significant new commitments (on military assistance). Sweden has announced that it will provide Ukraine with 10 Leopard 2 tanks and key air defense equipment," he said.

Austin did not specify what air defense equipment was meant, but in February, the newspaper points out, the Swedish Prime Minister announced that Ukraine would receive Hawk and IRIS-T systems.

To remind, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced that as of March 15, nine countries had announced their intention to provide Ukraine with more than 150 Leopard tanks.