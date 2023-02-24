Sweden will provide Ukraine with air defense systems IRIS-T and Hawk, as well as Leopard tanks, - Prime Minister Kristersson

As part of a new military aid package, Sweden will provide Ukraine with IRIS-T and Hawk air defense systems.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson stated this at a joint press conference with Defense Minister Paul Jonson, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

The head of the government said that Sweden will include not only air defense, but also Leopard tanks in the package.

At the same time, the Minister of Defense emphasized that such supplies are primarily a signal to Ukraine that Sweden continues its support by providing a new aid package.

"Ukraine needs air defense systems, it is absolutely important for Ukraine that Russia does not gain dominance in the air. This is an opportunity that we must ensure in the long term," Jonson added.