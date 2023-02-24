Attack on Transnistria will be attack on Russian Federation, - Russian Foreign Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation stated that Ukraine is allegedly preparing provocations against the occupied Transnistria.

As reported by Censor.NET, the relevant statement was published by the Russian Ministry on Telegram.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation stated that the Ministry of Defense of Russia allegedly recorded a significant accumulation of personnel and military equipment of Ukrainian units near the border with Moldova, the deployment of artillery at firing positions and an "unprecedented increase in the flights of unmanned aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine" over the territory of occupied Transnistria.

"We warn the United States, NATO member states and their Ukrainian wards against further adventurous steps," the message reads.

"No one should have any doubts that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will respond adequately to the provocation of the Kyiv regime, if it does happen, and will provide protection for our compatriots, the Russian peacekeeping contingent, servicemen of the Operational Group of Russian troops and military depots in the settlement of Kolbasna in Transnistria. Any actions that pose a threat to their security will be considered in accordance with international law as an attack on the Russian Federation," the foreign ministry of the occupying country noted.

It will be recalled that earlier President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is ready to help Moldova with Transnistria.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that Ukraine was preparing an armed provocation against Transnistria.

The authorities of Moldova denied the statement of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation regarding Ukraine's preparation of a provocation against Transnistria.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation accused Ukraine of actively preparing for an invasion of Transnistria.