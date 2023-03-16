Ukraine offered NATO to create aviation coalition - the Air Force

Ukraine needs modern fourth-generation multipurpose fighters capable of effectively protecting our country from air terrorist attacks by the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Air Force.

Thus, the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, took part in the symposium of air force commanders of NATO member countries in an online format.

He informed his colleagues about the current situation in the main areas of hostilities and emphasized the need to build up Ukraine's air defense, both its ground component and air.

"I am appealing to you to step up efforts to provide the Air Force of Ukraine with modern fourth-generation multi-purpose fighters capable of effectively protecting our country from Russian air terrorist attacks, as well as providing powerful air support to ground forces, for the liberation and deoccupation of Ukrainian territories," - noted Oleschuk.

According to him, only joint, coordinated actions of partners can contribute to Ukraine receiving western multi-purpose aircraft as soon as possible. A clear example of achieving this goal is the tank coalition.

"I would like to receive your support and call for the creation of an aviation coalition under the slogan "Victory on the ground is forged in the sky!" - he concluded.