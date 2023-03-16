UN Commission has identified persons involved in Russian war crimes in Ukraine

The independent international commission to investigate violations in Ukraine has identified persons who may be responsible for the crimes committed in Ukraine during the Russian aggression, and the corresponding list will be submitted to the competent UN bodies.

This was stated by the head of the commission, Erik Möse, during a press conference in Geneva on Thursday, during the presentation of the full report on the work of this UN international commission during the past year, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"In terms of prosecution, as you know, our mandate says that there is both an aspect of collective responsibility and individual responsibility in our work. And in the course of our investigations, of course, we have looked for individuals who may be responsible. We have collected information that can form a list that will be handed over to the relevant UN bodies," Miose emphasized, answering questions about the identification of persons responsible for crimes in Ukraine during the Russian aggression.

According to him, the starting point in forming this list "is what we observe on the ground."

Commenting on the question of whether this list includes persons from the political leadership of the Russian Federation, Miose noted that the commission is trying to "consistently determine whether it will be able to rise higher, trying to reach higher levels (of power), which may be, in part, persons of the military leadership." He added that the report indicated that the commission had identified individuals who, in its opinion, "are of interest in this area." "And in principle, of course, all levels fall under the commission's mandate," said the head of the UN commission.

For his part, Commission member Pablo de Greif pointed out that the commission has made progress in identifying persons involved in crimes in Ukraine, as well as units that were present in certain areas and responsible for certain actions.

According to him, this list is not intended to be made public as part of the report.

"The list is being formed, and it is being expanded according to how our investigation progresses. So this is far from all," De Graef said.