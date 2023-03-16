Negotiations on neutrality of Zaporizhzhia NPP continue, no result yet - Halushchenko

Ukraine’s position on the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP remains unchanged, and negotiations are ongoing, but the Russians are not yet constructive in their talks.

This was stated by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko during a telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Economic truth.

"We have long been talking with the IAEA and Rafael Grossi about certain parameters of the neutrality agreement at ZNPP, or a neutral zone at the plant and around it. Ukraine's position does not change: complete demilitarization of the plant, withdrawal of all Russian military formations, whatever they are called, withdrawal of heavy military equipment, withdrawal of Rosatom specialists from the plant.

And the ability of our personnel to operate the plant safely and be responsible for nuclear and radiation safety," Halushchenko said.

According to him, IAEA Director General Grossi is really trying to hold talks with the Russians, "to push them to take some real steps."

"We are very grateful to him for this, we support it in every way, but the negotiations are still ongoing, and unfortunately, we cannot say that there is a result," the minister emphasized.

According to him, there has been no constructive approach to the negotiations from the Russians so far.