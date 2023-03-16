China’s "peace plan" ratifies Russia’s seizure of Ukrainian territories - White House

One of China’s proposals for achieving peace in Ukraine, which stipulates that the parties should cease fire and start negotiating, clearly serves the interests of the Kremlin and is at odds with the principles set out in the UN Charter.

John Kirby, coordinator of the White House National Security Council, said this during an online briefing, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Everyone has seen the 12-point plan (of China - Ed.), and it has caused a lot of publicity. It calls for a ceasefire," the White House official said.

Kirby noted that, on the one hand, this proposal sounds quite reasonable. However, according to him, a ceasefire right now would actually ratify the seizure of Ukrainian territories by Russian invaders.

"In fact, it would recognize Russia's achievement in all its attempts to seize the territory of a neighboring country by force. In addition, it would allow Russian troops to continue occupying the territory of sovereign Ukraine. Therefore, a ceasefire right now, in our view, would mean another violation of the UN Charter," the White House spokesman said.

He emphasized that Russia would in fact be able to use this pause to strengthen its military positions, restore its forces and prepare for a new offensive.