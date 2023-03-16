Chinese Mugin-5 drone was shot down in Donbas, - CNN

The Ukrainian military shot down a Chinese commercial drone Mugin-5 with small arms.

The Mugin-5 is a commercial Chinese drone manufactured in the city of Xiamen on the east coast of China.

"Some tech bloggers say these machines are known as 'Alibaba drones,' and have been available for sale for up to $15,000 on Chinese marketplaces, including Alibaba and Taobao," the paper writes.

The manufacturing company "Mugin Limited" confirmed that it is indeed their drone and expressed its disapproval. A representative of the company said that they are against such use and are doing everything to stop it.

Earlier, Mugin Limited stated that it was against the use of its products in war and stopped sales to both Russia and Ukraine.

