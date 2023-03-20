ENG
Explosion in Dzhankoi destroys Russian NK-caliber cruise missiles during their transportation by rail - DIU

As a result of explosions in Dzhankoi in northern temporarily occupied Crimea, Russian NK-caliber cruise missiles being transported by rail were destroyed.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

"Caliber NK" are missiles designed to be launched from surface ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. The range of such weapons is more than 2,500 thousand kilometers for land targets and more than 375 kilometers for sea targets," the statement said.

The DIU added that the mysterious "cotton" continues the process of Russia's demilitarization and prepares the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea for de-occupation.

Watch more: Explosions are heard in occupied Dzhankoi in northern Crimea. VIDEO

