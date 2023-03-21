Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed China’s "peace plan".

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to TASS, this was stated by the spokesman of the Russian dictator Dmytro Peskov.

"Putin and Xi Jinping discussed China's peace plan for Ukraine," the message reads.

According to Peskov, the Kremlin will not talk about the results until the leaders' statements to the mass media.

It will be recalled that on March 20, the meeting between the Russian dictator Putin and the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, began in the Kremlin.

Earlier, on the anniversary of Russia's attack on Ukraine, the Chinese Foreign Ministry published its "position on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.

