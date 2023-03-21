Rada appointed Fedorov as Deputy Prime Minister with expanded powers
Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov was appointed Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology.
People's Deputy Oleksii Honcharenko reported this, Censor.NET reports.
"Mykhailo Fedorov was appointed Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science, and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine," the message reads.
The decision was supported by 311 people's deputies.
Earlier, a decision was made to extend the powers of the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.
